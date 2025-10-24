Grafton Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of GBP 25 Million Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has shared an update.

Grafton Group plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback transaction as part of its GBP 25 million buyback program. On October 23, 2025, Grafton repurchased 25,304 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of £9.581143, with the highest price paid per share being £9.600. This transaction is part of a broader initiative to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFTU is a Outperform.

Grafton’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including profit growth and strong capital returns. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, with no significant momentum. Challenges in specific markets like Finland and the UK are noted but do not overshadow the positive aspects.

More about Grafton

Average Trading Volume: 390,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.74B

