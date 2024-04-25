Grafton Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Grafton Group plc (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group plc has recently executed a significant share buyback, purchasing 60,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of an expanded £100 million program aimed at reducing share capital. The buyback took place on April 24, 2024, with shares bought at prices ranging from £9.404 to £9.502, signaling the company’s continued investment in its own stability and shareholder value. This move is a follow-up to the company’s previous announcement and part of a series of buybacks that have now totaled nearly 11 million shares.

