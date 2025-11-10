Grab Announces Strategic Investment in Remote Driving Tech Firm Vay

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Grab ( (GRAB) ) has shared an update.

On November 10, 2025, Grab Holdings Limited announced a strategic investment of $60 million in Vay Technology GmbH, a company specializing in automotive-grade remote driving technology. This investment, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will grant Grab a minority equity interest in Vay. The deal includes potential for Grab to increase its stake by an additional $350 million, contingent on Vay meeting specific financial and operational milestones. This move positions Grab to potentially own a majority stake in Vay within three years, enhancing its technological capabilities and market presence in the remote driving sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GRAB) stock is a Buy with a $6.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grab stock, see the GRAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GRAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRAB is a Neutral.

Grab’s overall stock score of 69 reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by significant user growth and profitability improvements. The technical analysis supports a bullish trend, although the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation concerns. The absence of corporate events and dividend yield limits the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GRAB stock, click here.

More about Grab

Grab Holdings Limited is a leading technology company in Southeast Asia, primarily known for its ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payment services. The company focuses on providing everyday services to its users through its mobile platform, aiming to improve the quality of life in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 48,562,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.66B

See more data about GRAB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue