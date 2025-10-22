GR Engineering Services Ltd Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GR Engineering Services Ltd ( (AU:GNG) ) has issued an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which has been approved by the board as of August 25, 2025. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, detailing its compliance with governance practices and any deviations along with reasons and alternative practices adopted. This release is significant as it demonstrates the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its industry positioning.

GR Engineering Services Ltd operates in the engineering services industry, primarily focusing on providing design and construction services to the resources and mineral processing sectors. The company is known for delivering comprehensive project solutions, including feasibility studies, engineering design, procurement, and construction management.

