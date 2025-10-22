GR Engineering Services Ltd Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from GR Engineering Services Ltd ( (AU:GNG) ) is now available.

GR Engineering Services Ltd has released its 2025 annual report, detailing its financial performance and corporate governance activities. The report outlines key financial metrics, including profit and loss, cash flows, and changes in equity, as well as the company’s plans for dividend payments and its upcoming annual general meeting.

