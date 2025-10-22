GR Engineering Announces Details for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GR Engineering Services Ltd ( (AU:GNG) ) just unveiled an update.

GR Engineering Services Limited announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Western Australia. The company will not send hard copies of the meeting notice unless requested, encouraging shareholders to access documents online. This move aligns with modern communication practices and reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Shareholders are advised to lodge proxies by November 19, 2025, and update their details for future electronic communications.

GR Engineering Services Limited operates in the engineering services industry, providing design and construction services to the resources and mineral processing sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality engineering solutions to its clients, primarily in Australia.

