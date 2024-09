GPM Metals (TSE:GPM) has released an update.

GPM Metals Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$2.5 million through the sale of over 41 million units. Each unit, priced at C$0.06, includes a share and a half-warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at C$0.10 until 2026. The funds will primarily support exploration at the Walker Gossan Project in Australia.

