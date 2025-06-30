GPI SpA Completes Full Acquisition of TESI to Boost Global Healthcare Software Offerings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from GPI SpA ( (IT:GPI) ) is now available.

GPI SpA has acquired the remaining 35% of TESI Elettronica e Sistemi Informativi S.p.A., becoming its sole shareholder, as part of its international growth strategy in high-margin software sectors. This acquisition, along with the integration of TESI and Evolucare’s solutions, strengthens GPI’s technological offerings, particularly in diagnostics and digital pathology, and enhances its market presence in Italy and internationally.

More about GPI SpA

GPI SpA is a prominent company in the software and services sector, focusing on the digital transformation of healthcare. It aims to make healthcare systems sustainable by providing innovative tools and technologies that enhance prevention and care processes. With over 35 years of experience, GPI operates internationally, serving more than 9,000 clients in 70 countries, and is listed on the Euronext Tech Leaders segment of Borsa Italiana.

Average Trading Volume: 38,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €322M

