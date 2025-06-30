Gpi S.p.A. Completes Full Acquisition of TESI to Enhance Global Healthcare Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GPI SpA ( (IT:GPI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gpi S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of the remaining 35% stake in TESI ELETTRONICA E SISTEMI INFORMATIVI S.p.A. S.B., making it the sole shareholder. This acquisition aligns with Gpi’s international growth strategy in high-profit sectors and enhances its technology offerings through the integration of TESI and Evolucare’s solutions. The move strengthens Gpi’s market position, particularly in diagnostics, radiological, clinical, and surgical imaging, and facilitates entry into new segments such as Laboratory Information System software and Digital Pathology. The acquisition is expected to bolster Gpi’s offerings and expand its reach in both Italian and global markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:GPI) stock is a Buy with a EUR13.70 price target.

More about GPI SpA

Gpi S.p.A. is a prominent player in the software and services sector, focusing on the digital transformation of healthcare. The company is listed on the Euronext Milan Tech Leaders market and is committed to making healthcare systems sustainable through digitization. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and social impact, Gpi has been supporting healthcare systems for over 35 years by providing innovative tools and services. The company operates internationally, with a significant presence in over 70 countries, and reported €510 million in revenue and €105 million in EBITDA for 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 38,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €322M

