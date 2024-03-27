Gouverneur Bancorp Announces New President and CEO

An update from Gouverneur Bancorp Inc (GOVB) is now available.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc., the parent of Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, has appointed Robert W. Barlow as President and CEO, effective immediately. Bringing a wealth of experience from his previous roles in various financial institutions, Barlow’s transition will be supported by outgoing CEO Charles C. Van Vleet, Jr. The appointment is straightforward, with no familial ties or undisclosed financial transactions influencing the decision.

