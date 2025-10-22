Gorilla Gold Mines Secures A$31.7 Million for Resource Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) has shared an announcement.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has announced a successful A$31.7 million placement to accelerate its resource growth programs across its key gold projects in Western Australia. The funds will support ongoing and new drilling campaigns at Comet Vale, Mulwarrie, and Vivien, aiming to enhance resource estimates and undertake initial mining studies, thereby strengthening Gorilla’s market position and operational capacity.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on high-grade gold exploration and resource growth. Its primary projects include the Comet Vale, Mulwarrie, and Vivien gold projects, strategically located in Western Australia, close to operating mills.

Average Trading Volume: 1,154,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$307M

