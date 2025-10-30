Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd Issues New Shares in Compliance with Regulatory Standards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) has issued an announcement.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has issued 79,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares at 40 cents per share as part of a placement announced earlier. This move is in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, and the company has confirmed that there is no excluded information that needs to be disclosed, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,211,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$239.1M

For detailed information about GG8 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

