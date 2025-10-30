Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd Issues 79.25 Million New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) is now available.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has announced the issuance of 79,250,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code GG8. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, and the issuance is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for its operations.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,211,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$239.1M

