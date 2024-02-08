GoPro Inc Reveals 2023 Financial Results Webcast

GoPro Inc (GPRO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 7, 2024, investors tuned in to a live audio webcast where the Company unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The event featured insights from CEO Nicholas Woodman and CFO/COO Brian McGee, whose detailed management commentary can be found in the report’s Exhibit 99.2. However, it’s important to note that this information isn’t considered officially “filed” under securities law and won’t be included in future legal filings unless specifically cited.

