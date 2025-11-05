Goodyear Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Progress

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( (GT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Goodyear Tire & Rubber presented to its investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a global leader in tire manufacturing, operating in the automotive sector with a presence in 19 countries and a focus on innovation through its centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Goodyear announced a net sales figure of $4.6 billion and highlighted the completion of its chemical business sale, which is part of its strategic divestitures aimed at reducing debt. Despite a challenging global trade environment, the company reported a significant increase in segment operating income compared to the previous quarter.

Key financial metrics from the report include a net loss of $2.2 billion, largely due to non-cash charges, while adjusted net income stood at $82 million. The segment operating income was $287 million, reflecting benefits from the Goodyear Forward initiative, which contributed $185 million in the quarter. The company also completed the sale of its chemical business for $580 million, furthering its deleveraging efforts.

The Goodyear Forward plan is expected to yield approximately $1.5 billion in annualized run-rate benefits by the end of 2025. The sale of the chemical business, along with previous divestitures, has generated $2.2 billion in proceeds, which will be used to reduce the company’s debt.

Looking ahead, Goodyear’s management remains optimistic about the fourth quarter, anticipating further earnings acceleration supported by its robust product portfolio and strategic initiatives. The company continues to navigate a complex global market with a focus on financial stability and growth.

