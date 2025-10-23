Goodpatch Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth for Fiscal Year 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Goodpatch, Inc. ( (JP:7351) ) has issued an announcement.

Goodpatch Inc. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 29% to 5,085 million yen. The company achieved substantial growth in operating and ordinary profits, marking a recovery from the previous year’s declines. This financial performance underscores Goodpatch’s strengthened market position and operational efficiency, which could positively impact stakeholders and enhance its competitive edge in the design and technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7351) stock is a Buy with a Yen992.00 price target.

More about Goodpatch, Inc.

Goodpatch Inc. operates in the design and technology industry, focusing on user interface and user experience design services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach to digital product design.

Average Trading Volume: 82,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen6.22B

