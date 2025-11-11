Goodman Group Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Goodman Group ( (AU:GMG) ) has issued an announcement.

Goodman Group announced a change in the director’s interest, with Greg Goodman acquiring 570,000 GMG Performance Rights. This acquisition, approved by securityholders, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GMG) stock is a Buy with a A$36.41 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Goodman Group stock, see the AU:GMG Stock Forecast page.

Goodman Group operates in the real estate industry, focusing on logistics and industrial properties. It provides property management, development, and investment services, primarily targeting the logistics and warehousing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 3,148,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$63.14B

