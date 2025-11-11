Goodman Group Announces AGM Results, Reflects Strong Shareholder Support

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Goodman Group ( (AU:GMG) ) is now available.

Goodman Group has announced the results of its Annual General Meetings, detailing the number of proxies received and votes cast on various resolutions for Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust, and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and governance, with most resolutions being carried, indicating strong shareholder support. This outcome is likely to reinforce Goodman’s industry positioning and reassure stakeholders of its stable management and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GMG) stock is a Buy with a A$36.41 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Goodman Group stock, see the AU:GMG Stock Forecast page.

More about Goodman Group

Goodman Group is a leading provider of essential infrastructure, specializing in the ownership, development, and management of high-quality, sustainable logistics properties and data centers in major global cities. The company operates across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas, focusing on key consumer markets. Goodman Group is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange and is recognized as one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,148,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$63.14B

For a thorough assessment of GMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue