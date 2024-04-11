Goodfellow Inc.: Steady Q1 Amid Economic Headwinds

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) has released an update.

Goodfellow Inc. has reported a decreased net loss of $108 thousand for Q1 2024, showing stability with sales at $105.3 million compared to the previous year. Despite economic challenges, the company maintained its performance through a diversified product range and efficient distribution, and remains poised to tackle future uncertainties with a debt-free balance sheet.

