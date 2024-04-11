Good Natured Inc. Seeks Debenture Restructuring

Good Natured Products Inc (TSE:GDNP) has released an update.

Good Natured Products Inc. has put forth a proposal to restructure its $17.25 million convertible debentures to enhance financial flexibility and reduce debt. The plan includes halving the principal amount, extending maturity to 2029, and allowing for interest to be paid with common shares. A meeting is scheduled for debentureholders on April 30, 2024, to vote on the proposed amendments.

