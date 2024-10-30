Gooch & Housego Strengthens Optics Portfolio with Acquisition

Gooch & Housego (GB:GHH) has released an update.

Gooch & Housego PLC has acquired Phoenix Optical to enhance its precision optics capabilities in the Aerospace & Defence markets. The acquisition, valued at up to £6.75 million, aims to leverage Phoenix’s extensive facilities and expertise to expand G&H’s market reach and customer base in the UK and Europe. This strategic move is expected to create synergies and support sustainable margin growth by combining both companies’ technological strengths.

For further insights into GB:GHH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.