Golik Holdings to Announce Interim Results and Consider Dividend

Golik Holdings Limited ( (HK:1118) ) has provided an update.

Golik Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 27, 2025, to approve and publish the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and market perception.

More about Golik Holdings Limited

Golik Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the manufacturing and trading industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metal products and building materials.

Average Trading Volume: 89,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$597.4M

