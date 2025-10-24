Goldwind Signs 2026 Product Sales Framework Agreement with Xinjiang Wind Power

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co ( (HK:2208) ) is now available.

Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. announced the signing of the 2026 Product Sales Framework Agreement with Xinjiang Wind Power, a substantial shareholder and connected person of the company. This agreement, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, outlines the terms for continuing connected transactions related to the sale of products. The agreement follows a tender process for pricing, ensuring compliance with market standards and regulatory requirements. The transactions are subject to announcement and annual review but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval, indicating streamlined operations and potential growth in sales with Xinjiang Wind Power.

More about Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on the production and sale of wind turbine generators (WTGs) and related components. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and has a significant market presence in the wind energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 22,073,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$67.08B

