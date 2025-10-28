Goldwind Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Revenue and Profit

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Class H ( (XJNGF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Class H presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese company in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and sale of wind turbines and related components. The company is known for its significant contributions to the wind power industry, both domestically and internationally.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Goldwind reported substantial growth in both revenue and profit. The company achieved an operating income of RMB 48.15 billion, marking a 34.34% increase year-over-year. Additionally, net profits attributable to shareholders rose by 44.21% to RMB 2.58 billion, reflecting strong performance in its core operations.

Key financial highlights include a notable increase in operating income driven by higher sales volumes of wind turbine generators (WTG) and components. The company’s basic earnings per share also saw a significant rise of 45.83% year-over-year. However, the report also noted a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities, which were reported at negative RMB 633.43 million, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s outflow.

Goldwind’s strategic focus remains on expanding its market presence and increasing its order book, which stood at 52,460.84 MW as of September 2025, indicating a year-on-year growth of 18.48%. The company continues to invest in research and development, as evidenced by the increase in development costs, to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving renewable energy market.

Looking ahead, Goldwind’s management remains optimistic about the future, with plans to leverage its strong order book and ongoing investments in technology to drive further growth. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for renewable energy solutions, particularly in the wind power sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue