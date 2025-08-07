Goldpac Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Goldpac Group Ltd. ( (HK:3315) ) has issued an announcement.

Goldpac Group Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders and market positioning.

More about Goldpac Group Ltd.

Goldpac Group Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the technology sector with a focus on providing secure payment solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 340,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$725.9M

