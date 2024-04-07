Goldman Sachs Ups Stake in Altium Limited

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group has increased its stake in Altium Limited, with its voting power rising from 5.0763% to 6.2878% as of the latest notice on April 3, 2024. This change in interests reflects an acquisition of additional shares, now holding a total of 8,295,296 fully paid ordinary shares through various entities within its group. The movement signifies Goldman Sachs Group’s growing interest in the tech company, potentially influencing Altium’s future strategic direction.

