Goldman Sachs Strengthens Leadership and Incentive Programs

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Goldman Sachs Group ( (GS) ).

On January 16, 2025, Goldman Sachs granted retention restricted stock units to CEO David Solomon and COO John Waldron to secure leadership stability and long-term shareholder value alignment. Additionally, on January 14, 2025, the firm introduced a Long Term Executive Carried Interest Incentive Program, reducing cash compensation and tying executive incentives to fund performance, to attract and retain talent amid competitive threats and support strategic growth in alternative asset management.

More about Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group is a leading global financial services firm that specializes in investment banking, securities, and investment management. The company is a top-tier player in the alternative asset management industry and focuses on growing its third-party alternatives business to drive scale in its funds and enhance durable, fee-based revenues.

YTD Price Performance: 6.61%

Average Trading Volume: 2,121,252

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $192.4B

Find detailed analytics on GS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.