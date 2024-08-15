Goldlion Holdings Reports Decreased Mid-Year Profits

Goldlion Holdings (DE:GLH) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited reported a decrease in both turnover and profits for the first half of 2024, with turnover falling from HK$661,236,000 to HK$603,261,000 and profit declining from HK$78,608,000 to HK$58,240,000 compared to the same period last year. The company also experienced a comprehensive loss of HK$8,760,000 due to significant exchange differences on the translation of financial statements of overseas subsidiaries. Despite the downturn, Goldlion Holdings remains a key player to watch in the Hong Kong financial markets.

