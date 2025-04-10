Goldlion Holdings Announces Court Meeting for Shareholder Vote on Scheme of Arrangement

Goldlion Holdings ( (HK:0533) ) has provided an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited has announced a court-directed meeting for its shareholders to consider and potentially approve a scheme of arrangement. This meeting, scheduled for May 9, 2025, is part of a legal process under the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong, which could impact the company’s shareholding structure and governance.

Goldlion Holdings Limited is a company based in Hong Kong, operating in the fashion and apparel industry. It focuses on the design, manufacturing, and retailing of men’s clothing and accessories, catering primarily to the Asian market.

