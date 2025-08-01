Goldgroup Mining Engages VLP for Market-Making Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Goldgroup Mining ( (TSE:GGA) ) has provided an announcement.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. has engaged Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to provide market-making services to maintain an orderly trading market for its common shares, subject to regulatory approval. This strategic move aims to enhance the liquidity and stability of Goldgroup’s shares, potentially benefiting stakeholders by ensuring smoother trading and possibly improving market perception.

More about Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company with two high-growth gold assets in Mexico. The company owns a 100% interest in the Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine in Sonora and the Pinos underground gold development project in Zacatecas. Goldgroup is led by a team with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 242,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$286.2M

See more data about GGA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue