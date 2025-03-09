Goldgroup Mining Acquires Pinos Project in Strategic Expansion

An update from Goldgroup Mining ( (TSE:GGA) ) is now available.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. has entered into an agreement with Candelaria Mining Corporation to acquire the Pinos Project, a fully permitted gold project in Zacatecas, Mexico, by settling a loan facility and making additional payments. This acquisition, subject to necessary approvals, is aimed at avoiding the costs of enforcing the loan facility and could enhance Goldgroup’s operational portfolio and market positioning in the mining industry.

More about Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining company that owns and operates the Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The company is led by a team with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

YTD Price Performance: 204.35%

Average Trading Volume: 323,377

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $56.43M

For an in-depth examination of GGA stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.