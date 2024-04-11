Goldgroup Continues Robust Gold Production

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSE:GGA) has released an update.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. has announced ongoing success in gold production at its Cerro Prieto Mine in Sonora, Mexico, with a total of 117,033 ounces extracted since 2013. The mine’s operations continue vigorously, yielding 1,000 to 1,200 ounces of gold monthly from newly identified mineralized zones. The Cerro Prieto Mine, known for its open-pit heap leach system, has consistently capitalized on its substantial resources, including a major vein system within the Cerro Prieto Shear.

