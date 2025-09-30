Golden Sun Technology Group Limited Approves Key Resolutions at September 2025 Meetings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Sun Education Group Limited Class A ( (GSUN) ) just unveiled an update.

Golden Sun Technology Group Limited held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and its 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) on September 25, 2025, in Shanghai, China. The EGM approved a special resolution to increase the voting power of Class B shares from 5 to 50 votes per share. The AGM saw the approval of eight proposals, including the re-election of directors, a company name change, and a significant increase in authorized share capital.

