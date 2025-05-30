Golden Ridge Resources Amends Agreement for Brazilian Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd ( (TSE:GLDN) ) just unveiled an update.

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. has amended its agreement to acquire a majority interest in Brazilian mining producer MM Group Ltda., extending the completion date of the transaction to June 16, 2025. This proposed transaction, involving the issuance of 500 million common shares, is expected to result in a reverse takeover, positioning Golden Ridge to continue MMG’s business under a new name. The transaction remains subject to standard conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals, with trading in Golden Ridge’s shares currently halted until the transaction is completed or abandoned.

More about Golden Ridge Resources Ltd

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing mineral properties in British Columbia and Newfoundland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property in the Golden Triangle district of British Columbia and the Williams gold property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.34M

