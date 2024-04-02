Golden Ridge Reports Promising Gold Intercepts

Golden Ridge Resources (TSE:GLDN) has released an update.

Golden Ridge Resources has announced positive final assay results from their 2023 Phase II drilling campaign at the Williams Gold Property, with significant gold intercepts such as 24.65 meters grading 2.22 g/t Au. The results have expanded the known gold mineralization zones, with increased grades and extended strike lengths, particularly in the Gray Jay Zone and Cabin Zone Extension. These findings underscore the potential of the Williams Gold Property within the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor.

For further insights into TSE:GLDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.