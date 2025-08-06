Golden Power Group Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3919) ).

Golden Power Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited consolidated results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the announcement of these results, the potential recommendation of an interim dividend, and other business matters. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Power Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry with a focus on providing a range of products and services. The company is publicly listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 21,669

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.37M

