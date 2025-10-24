Golden Power Group Expands into EV Fast Charging with New Share Subscription

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3919) ) has shared an update.

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. has entered into a Subscription Agreement to issue 6,480,000 new shares at HK$1.00 each, representing a 13% discount to the current market price. The proceeds, approximately HK$6.40 million, will be used to expand into the electric vehicle fast charging market, repay outstanding bank facilities, and for general working capital, potentially enhancing the company’s market positioning and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3919) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the battery industry. The company is expanding its reach into the electric vehicles fast charging market, leveraging its expertise and connections.

Average Trading Volume: 24,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$36.29M

