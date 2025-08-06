Golden Ponder Holdings Proposes Share Subdivision to Enhance Liquidity

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Golden Ponder Holdings Limited ( (HK:1783) ) is now available.

Golden Ponder Holdings Limited has announced a proposed subdivision of its shares, aiming to split each existing issued and unissued share of HK$0.01 par value into two subdivided shares of HK$0.005 par value. This move, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory compliance, is intended to double the number of shares without altering the company’s total authorized share capital, potentially enhancing liquidity and accessibility for investors.

More about Golden Ponder Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,375,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.08B

