Golden Ocean Secures $2 Billion Financing Ahead of Merger

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Golden Ocean Group ( (GOGL) ) has shared an update.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a company involved in the shipping industry, has entered into a significant financial agreement with CMB.TECH NV. The agreement involves a $2,000 million facilities arrangement with a bank syndicate, which includes a term loan facility and a revolving credit facility. This financial move is set to support the planned merger between Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, potentially enhancing Golden Ocean’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GOGL) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Golden Ocean Group stock, see the GOGL Stock Forecast page.

More about Golden Ocean Group

Average Trading Volume: 3,268,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.56B

Learn more about GOGL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.