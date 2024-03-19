Golden Minerals Reveals 2023 Year-End Results

Golden Minerals (AUMN) has released an update.

Golden Minerals Company has disclosed its full-year 2023 financials, noting the closure of its Rodeo mine and the sale of its Santa Maria property. The Company encountered challenges with its Velardeña mining operations, leading to its current evaluation of asset alternatives. Notably, the initial mineral resource estimate for the Yoquivo property suggests significant silver and gold potential.

