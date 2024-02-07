Golden Matrix Group Proposes Strategic Meridian Acquisitions

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has announced its intention to acquire several entities under the Meridian brand, including Meridian Tech and Meridianbet, to expand its operations. The company seeks shareholder approval for this acquisition, which is detailed in a definitive proxy statement. The press release, which provides further information on the proposed transaction, highlights the strategic move that could significantly shape the company’s future in the gaming and betting industry.

