Golden Goose Resources Completes Initial Exploration at Goldfire Property

Pursuit Gold Corp. ( (TSE:GGR) ) has shared an announcement.

Golden Goose Resources Corp., a company focused on gold exploration, has completed the first phase of its exploration program on the Goldfire property in Windfall, Quebec. The property is strategically located near Goldfields’ Windfall gold mine. The program included mapping and sampling, revealing significant structural features and potential gold mineralization targets. The findings, which align with known mineralization trends in the area, have bolstered the company’s confidence in the property’s potential and set the stage for further exploration.

Average Trading Volume: 42,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

