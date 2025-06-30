Golden Faith Group Enhances Board Structure with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2863) ) is now available.

Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced changes in its board structure. The company has appointed Ms. Ko Yung Lai Jackie as a member of its Nomination Committee and Mr. Chan Wing Fai as the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, effective June 30, 2025. These appointments are expected to enhance communication between the board and shareholders and improve the overall governance of the company.

More about Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 238,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$220M

