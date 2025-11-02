Golden Cross Resources Seeks Investment for Copper Hill Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Cross Resources Ltd ( (AU:GCR) ) has issued an announcement.

Golden Cross Resources Ltd is actively seeking investment partners for its flagship Copper Hill copper-gold porphyry project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region with high investor interest. The company’s diversified portfolio and strategic location in mineral-rich provinces position it well within the industry, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market presence.

Golden Cross Resources Ltd is a diversified mineral exploration company primarily focused on copper and gold projects. The company has a portfolio of projects located in well-established mineral provinces, including the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, the South Australian Gawler Craton, and Northwest Queensland, targeting commodities like copper, gold, base metals, iron oxide copper-gold, rare earths, phosphate, and uranium.

