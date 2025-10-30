Golden Cross Resources Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Golden Cross Resources Ltd ( (AU:GCR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Golden Cross Resources Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 28, 2025, at Piper Alderman in Sydney. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Mr. Kevin Zei Lung Lee and Mr. Yan Li. A voting exclusion statement applies to the Remuneration Report, affecting key management personnel and their closely related parties. Shareholders are required to be registered by November 26, 2025, to vote, and proxies must be submitted 48 hours before the meeting.

More about Golden Cross Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 16,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.19M

See more data about GCR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue