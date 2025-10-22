Golden Cross Resources Announces AGM Date and Director Nomination Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Golden Cross Resources Ltd ( (AU:GCR) ).

Golden Cross Resources Ltd has announced its intention to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 28, 2025, where directors may be elected. The deadline for director nominations is set for October 29, 2025. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it sets the timeline for potential changes in the company’s leadership, which could influence its strategic direction and operations.

