Golden Cariboo Completes $2M Private Placement

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. successfully completed a fully subscribed private placement, raising $2 million through the issuance of 20 million units at $0.10 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a half warrant. The company paid finder’s fees and issued broker warrants with the same terms as participant warrants, and will allocate the proceeds towards property exploration and general working capital. Additionally, the company granted 3.2 million incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, exercisable at $0.22 per share for a five-year term.

For further insights into TSE:GCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.