Golden Cariboo Begins Drilling at Quesnelle Mine

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. has commenced its drilling program at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine in British Columbia with plans to drill up to 350 meters, focusing on a newly discovered replacement style mineralization. The company’s CEO, J. Frank Callaghan, highlighted the similar geological features shared with the nearby Osisko Development’s Bonanza Ledge mine, which Golden Cariboo’s team had a history with prior to Osisko’s acquisition. The optimism is high as the company continues to explore and capitalize on the historical gold rush region surrounded by Osisko Development.

