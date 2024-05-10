Gold State Resources Refocuses on Peruvian Copper

Gold State Resources Inc. (TSE:IMM) has released an update.

International Metals Mining Corp. has halted its plans to acquire a majority stake in mining claims in Brazil, choosing instead to concentrate on its wholly-owned copper projects in Peru. The company is advancing towards drill permitting for their Panteria copper-gold project, which shows promise for significant mineralization. Additionally, they’ve revised their private placement offer to raise $1 million at a reduced unit price to adapt to current market conditions.

For further insights into TSE:IMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.