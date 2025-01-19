Gold Road Resources Reports Promising Gilmour Gold Project Prospects

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Gold Road Resources Ltd ( (AU:GOR) ).

Gold Road Resources Ltd has announced the results of the pre-feasibility study for its Gilmour Gold Project, projecting significant economic returns with an after-tax net present value of A$231 million at a gold price of A$3,500 per ounce. The project is expected to produce a total of 0.25 million ounces over a five-year mine life, with initial production scheduled to align with the Gruyere Joint Venture ore processing. The maiden ore reserve totals 1.5 million tonnes at 4.10 g/t Au for 0.19 million ounces, and further drilling is planned to explore the orebody at depth. This development marks a notable advancement for the company, enhancing its portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value creation.

More about Gold Road Resources Ltd

Gold Road Resources Ltd operates within the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is known for its development projects, particularly in Australia, and is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through ongoing exploration and discovery efforts.

YTD Price Performance: 14.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,164

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.58B

